Galesburg man charged with murdering 2 neighbors

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder in the deaths of his neighbors at a Galesburg apartment complex.
William Wolfe, 31, was formally charged Friday with two counts of open murder and two weapons charges.
He said little as the judge read the charges against him.
He is accused of shooting and killing two of his neighbors, 49-year-old Vergil Walker and 30-year-old Kailey Walker early Thursday morning.
All three lived at Galesburg Village Apartments on N. 35th Street near E. Michigan Avenue. Wolfe lived in a different unit but same building as the Walkers.
Neighbors recalled the pair killed as nice people who mostly kept to themselves.
The judge denied a request for bond. Wolfe is expected back in court June 17.