GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Heart Association recently honored one West Michigan first grader after they raised thousands of dollars for the organization.

Colton Gale, a first-grader at Galesburg-Augusta Primary School, raised over $2,000 for the AHA earlier this month. Colton was honored as a “Heart Hero” during a ceremony at the school.

The fundraising was done through AHA’s Kids Heart Challenge and Colton was the first student at the school to cross the $1,000 mark.

The Kids Heart Challenge allows students to learn more about both the brain and heart as well as ways to help those who suffer from complications.

Hear from Colton and the AHA later today on the WOOD TV Live Desk starting at 4 p.m.