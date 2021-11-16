Galesburg-Augusta cancels classes due to illnesses, staffing shortages

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools is canceling classes next week due to illnesses and staff shortages.

The district will be closed Monday and Tuesday to give an extended Thanksgiving break.

In a letter to parents, the district said the nine-day break will give it an opportunity to do a thorough cleanse of buildings and time for staff and students to get healthy.

“On most days in the recent few weeks, we have not been able to fill all classrooms with certified teachers, and often have had to combine classes to get through the day. Additionally, the number of students absent due to illness is rising,” the district said in the letter to parents.

Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools joins a growing list of West Michigan school districts that have been forced to close due to illnesses and staff shortages in recent weeks.