An undated photo of Public Safety Officer Christian Smith. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Kalamazoo officer who died Saturday after a battle with leukemia.

Christian Smith was surrounded by his loved ones when he died, KDPS says. He was 32.

“(Smith) was a committed and loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend to all who had a chance to know and love him,” KDPS said in a release. “He was a selfless public servant who was dedicated to providing exceptional services to the community. His contributions to the community were far reaching and his legacy is not soon forgotten.”

Smith worked for KDPS for six years. He held many roles at KDPS during his time there, including as a firefighter, K-9 handler, drug investigator and field training officer. He also served in the United States Marine Corps.

A celebration of life ceremony has been scheduled for Friday. The ceremony is open to the public. It will take place at 11 a.m. at Valley Family Church, located at 2500 Vincent Avenue in Portage.

People can mail correspondence to the family to:

Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters

Attn: Smith Family

150 E. Crosstown Parkway, Suite A

Kalamazoo, MI 49001

If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so through an account under Samantha Smith at any Lake Michigan Credit Union.

“KDPS, the City of Kalamazoo, and first responders across Michigan mourn the loss of PSO Smith. We extend our deepest sympathies to Christian’s loved ones as they navigate through this unimaginable loss,” KDPS said.