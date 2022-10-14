An undated photo of Public Safety Officer Christian Smith. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The greater Kalamazoo area and surrounding communities are gathering to celebrate the life of a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who died earlier this month.

Christian Smith died on Oct. 8 after a battle with leukemia. The 32-year-old had worked for the KDPS for six years as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, worked in the K-9 unit and drug investigator. Before beginning his law enforcement career, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

An undated photo of Public Safety Officer Christian Smith. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

His funeral was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Friday at the Valley Family Church, located at 2500 Vincent Ave.

KDPS says its records department will be closed on Friday so staff can attend Smith’s funeral.

