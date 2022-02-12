Four arrested after stolen car crashed into fence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were arrested on felony charges after one of them crashed a stolen vehicle into a fence.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Kalamazoo public safety officers found a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen on Bridge Street between Riverview Drive and Gilbert Avenue. Officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver drove away and crashed into a fence on Riverview Drive just south of Paterson Street, KPS said.

A KPS K9 located three of the suspects who had escaped on foot. One suspect was arrested at the crash scene, and a gun was found in the stolen vehicle. There were no injuries, said KPS.

All four suspects were arrested on various felony charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

