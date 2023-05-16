GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former radio host who was well-known in Kalamazoo has died.

Robert Salmon, who went by Bob King on the radio and was part of the Doc Holiday and Bob King Show, died Sunday at his home in Modesto, California, his family said. He was 81.

A native of Minnesota, Salmon moved to Kalamazoo in 1964. Over the next 20 years at WKMI, he was a familiar voice on the air, worked as the sales manager and then became the station’s general manager.

He moved to California in 1985, where he was an owner and operator of KMIX. His station group was responsible for reformatting of WJFM in Grand Rapids from rock to the popular country station B-93. He was also involved in creation of the the Do-Dah Parade in Kalamazoo, the WKMI Underdogs Basketball Charity Team and the B-93 Birthday Bash music festival.

Salmon left behind his longtime partner, his children and stepchildren, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held in Minnesota and will be private.