KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly two years after Theo and Stacy’s officially closed its Westnedge Avenue location, the Kalamazoo space is open under a new name and concept.

Berries Famous Pancake House and More held its soft opening Friday. The concept comes from Chris Mavrakis, who’s been in the restaurant industry for over 30 years. He previously opened three different restaurants in South Carolina.

“We thought there wasn’t a lot of pancake houses besides the franchises, and we wanted to put in a family restaurant,” he told News 8 Thursday.

Mavrakis signed a lease for 4311 S. Westnedge Ave. about four months ago and immediately jumped on renovating the building, adding new booths, tables, chairs, restrooms and more.

(A July 5, 2022 photo shows Berries Famous Pancake House and More restaurant, located at the former site of Theo and Stacy’s at 4311 S. Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo.)

“You name it, everything has been redone,” he said. “We’re extremely happy the way the restaurant came out and we’re extremely happy to be in the community.”

Berries Famous Pancake House and More will serve breakfast and lunch made from scratch. The menus will include omelets, skillets, French toast, crepes, biscuits and gravy, chicken sandwiches, pastas, salads and of course, pancakes. Mavrakis also plans to serve up daily specials.

“We just want people to know this is not just for breakfast,” he said.

Dane Davis, who helped connect Mavrakis with the space, said the new restaurant offers something fresh and new for Kalamazoo.

(A July 5, 2022 photo shows the sign for Berries Famous Pancake House and More restaurant at 4311 S. Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo.)

Mavrakis lived in the Kalamazoo area about two decades ago before moving to the Chicago area. He says he decided to move back to West Michigan to be closer to his family and children.

Berries Famous Pancake House and More will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mavrakis expects to host a grand opening celebration within the next several weeks.

Mavrakis says he’s still looking for people in every restaurant role to fill out his team of 22 to 34 people. Those interested can apply on site between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Mavrakis is already looking for more sites in the Kalamazoo area to expand his concept. Anyone with potential property is encouraged to contact Dane Davis from NAI Wisinski of West Michigan.