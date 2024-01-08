KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Southwest Michigan union leader has been sentenced for molesting a woman at a political event in 2022, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.

On Monday, 40-year-old Jonathan Byrd was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 12 months probation. Byrd previously pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2023, to one count of aggravated assault.

The attorney general’s office said the plea agreement included the period of probation, mandatory drug and alcohol testing, sex offender counseling, prohibition from possessing firearms and no contact with the victim. If he successfully completes these terms in his first 40 days, the remaining 50 days will be suspended.

The assault happened on April 19, 2022, during a political event for state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, when Byrd placed her hand on his genitals.

“Today’s sentence is due to the bravery of the victim, who spoke out against an influential figure, and whose courage hopefully put an end to one man’s predation of young women in politics,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “I am grateful to the prosecutors in my office, who will continue to seek justice for assault survivors, and bring accountability to offenders regardless of their positions of relative power.”