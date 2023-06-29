KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former union leader has been charged with sexual assault after allegations of inappropriate touching at a political event last year.

Jonathan Byrd, 40, of Battle Creek, faces a count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Michigan’s Attorney General’s Office said Thursday.

A woman told police the assault happened at the Park Club in Kalamazoo during an April 2022 event for state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo. She said Byrd propositioned her for sex, touched her without her permission and placed her hand on his genitals. Police reports show Byrd told police he had flirted with the woman and touched her leg, but said he never placed her hand on his genitals.

At the time, Byrd was a lobbyist for the Michigan Laborers’ District Council, of the Laborers’ International Union of North America and president of the South Central Michigan Area Labor Council of the AFL-CIO.

“Byrd and the victim worked in the same occupational field, and Byrd held a position of much influence in the Capitol and around the state in the realm of government and politics that provided a significant power imbalance between him and the victim,” a release from the Attorney General’s Office said.

It’s not yet known when Byrd will be in court.

He has resigned from his union roles.