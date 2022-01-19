Former Kzoo hotel turning into homeless housing; hopeful tenants wanted

A conceptual rendering provided by LIFT Foundation shows what LodgeHouse might look like when complete.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The organization behind a project to transform a former Knights Inn in Kalamazoo into housing for the homeless and lower-income residents is now accepting applications from potential tenants.

LIFT Foundation originally hoped to finish LodgeHouse late last year, but now expects the facility to be move-in ready in April.

The redeveloped property at 1211 South Westnedge Ave. just north of Forest Street will feature 60 furnished studio apartments deemed affordable housing. LIFT says LodgeHouse will house up to 120 people and provide support services to all residents.

LIFT Foundation is encouraging people in need of safe, stable housing to apply for a unit as soon as possible. Applicants who are homeless will be prioritized on the waitlist. Those interested in LodgeHouse can find a free housing application at https://theliftfoundation.org/our-properties/lodgehouse/.

LIFT is also asking for donations to support the project. The organization says it’s collected just over $182,000 toward its goal of $2.5 million for the project, which has become more expensive during the pandemic because of higher construction costs. Those interested in donating are encouraged to visit LIFT’s website at theliftfoundation.org/donate/