KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former secretary for Kalamazoo Public Schools’ superintendent has sued the district, alleging that school board members were inappropriately using funds for their own purposes and violating the Open Meetings Act.

Tabatha Coleman started working as an executive administrative assistant to the KPS Superintendent and recording secretary for KPS board of education meetings in August 2021. A release from her lawyers says that she noticed that the KPS Board was using public money to expense unnecessary travel and meals during closed sessions. She alleged the board wasn’t transparent about board member reimbursement.

Coleman also said that the board was not abiding by Michigan’s Open Meetings Act because it held meetings that weren’t scheduled far enough in advance, with some having only 18 hours of notice. She said they were also only publicized in two buildings and nothing was posted on the internet to inform the public.

In December, Coleman wrote a letter to the KPS Board and its leaders outlining her claims. She said $248,524 had been unlawfully used by the board “with no oversight or accountability since 2007,” read the lawsuit. She also accused former KPS Board of Education President Patti Sholler-Barber of requesting the board’s meetings not be publicized and altering the minutes.

After sending the letter, Coleman said, she was demoted from administrative assistant to a lower-ranked position in February. She was also no longer allowed to do her job of taking down minutes. Coleman alleged that before she sent the letter, she received no negative work feedback or complaints and was performing her work “in an exemplary manner,” according to the lawsuit.

In a statement, Coleman expressed her concern that the board was using money that belonged to the community.

“Not everyone in this community has the same resources or privileges; we have many families who work hard every day and have little to show for it. These families are counting on their kids getting a quality education to break a cycle and give them hope for a better future,” she wrote.

In a Thursday statement, Coleman’s attorney said the district also terminated the previous superintendent, business manager, foundation manager and others, including Coleman, in an attempt to “bury what they’ve done.”

Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigned in December, weeks before Coleman sent her letter. At the time, the district said her resignation was a “mutual decision” and that she was leaving KPS “in good standing.”

Though the vote to accept her resignation was unanimous, local educational leaders seemed to be blindsided.

“We were stunned, absolutely stunned. Speechless,” said Kalamazoo Education Association president Heather Reid. “It sounds like there’s a lot of internal politics. Honestly, I think it’s more between the board and Dr. Raichoudhuri.”

“I’m filing this lawsuit on behalf of myself and so many people who have been abused by this board and administration,” Coleman wrote in a statement. “I’m a person of deep faith, which compels me to stand up when I see people doing wrong. And I am standing up for the thousands of students whose futures depend on KPS delivering its best and focusing on doing what’s best children, not doing what’s best for the grownups running the district.”