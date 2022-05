KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The former owner of Bell’s Brewery is buying Food Dance.

The downtown Kalamazoo restaurant announced in March it will be closing. Its last day of service was April 9.

Larry Bell is now in the process of buying the building, according to a release from biddergy.com, which is helping auction off items from the restaurant.

Bell recently retired after selling Bell’s Brewing to Australian brewer Lion.

It is not yet known what he plans to do with the Food Dance building.