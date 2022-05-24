KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested in Florida after a Kalamazoo County program to test old rape kits identified him as a suspect in a 2010 attack, authorities say.

Cameron Alvarez, 32, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, as arrested Monday, according to the St. Lucie County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office. He faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said Alvarez’s arrest was the result of work by the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit initiative. That program was launched in 2017 to investigate cases in which rape kits had been left untested. It has recently yielded convictions in a few cold cases from as far back as 2001.

Alvarez was jailed in Florida pending extradition to Michigan.