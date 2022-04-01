KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Loved ones of a Western Michigan University student killed in a crash last year continue to call for criminal charges against the person who was behind the wheel.

Bailey Broderick, 19, was killed in a crash on Nov. 3, 2021, on Fraternity Village Drive in Kalamazoo. Her family says she was walking on the sidewalk when she was hit.

Craig and Colleen Broderick, Bailey Broderick’s parents, are still waiting for charges to be filed against the driver. They believe the driver, also 19, was under the influence.

“He was supposed to be a designated driver that day,” Colleen Broderick said. “There are witnesses to him saying, ‘BS, I’m going to go drink anyway and drive.’ So he was willing to risk people’s lives and look what happened… It was all those choices that brought it to killing our daughter. We want justice for her and think that she deserves it.”

Craig and Collen Broderick, the parents of Bailey Broderick. (April 1, 2022)

On Friday morning, Broderick’s parents were inside the Kalamazoo County Courthouse, meeting with the prosecutors handling the case. They are worried the driver may only be charged with a misdemeanor.

“If it’s not going to be a felony, we feel like we were lied to,” Colleen Broderick said.

A handful of family and friends rallied outside the courthouse, pleading for justice, including Bailey Broderick’s aunt, Vicki Boyle.

“I don’t ever want to see this happen to another family. How many more times do we have to have drunk drivers ruining people’s lives, ruining families? It’s unconscionable,” Boyle said.

Loved ones of Bailey Broderick demonstrate, calling for charges against the driver who hit and killed her in Kalamazoo in November 2021. (April 1, 2022)

Kyle Hughes is a longtime family friend of the Brodericks.

“(Bailey) lit up a room when she walked in. She was an amazing, wonderful woman,” Hughes said. “Her life got cut short and it’s not fair. So many people were there, so many people witnessed it and saw it. It’s just not fair.”

The number of people in attendance left a lasting mark on the parents.

“It means so much to us. It means that other people believe that Bailey deserves justice, too,” Colleen Broderick said. “She’s got a lot of supporters, so do we. It’s been just breathtaking, these kids coming out here and trying to get justice for our girl.”

The driver’s name has not been released because he has not been charged.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office declined a request for an on-camera interview Friday, but Prosecutor Jeff Getting said in a statement he was reviewing the case and expected to make a decision soon.

Scott Brower, Getting’s chief assistant prosecutor, added the office would not comment on the status or specifics of the case, though he added prosecutors understand the seriousness and want to make sure they take their time in getting it right.