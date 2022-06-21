KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an amendment to city code that allows fishing at Milham Park and Blanche Preserve.

The move came after 1,000 trout was added to the waterways by the Department of Natural Resources this year and a Portage Creek dam in Milham Park was removed in 2021.

Before the removal of the dam, which was almost 100 years old, Portage Creek was tough for marine life to thrive, fisheries biologist Matt Diana with the Department of Natural Resources told News 8 earlier this month. Diana said he supported allowing fishing there.

“We really try to stress the importance of urban fisheries and not having to go anywhere … not having to travel and just having a fishing opportunity right there at your doorstep,” Diana told News 8. “It’s really important for recruiting people into the angling world.”

— News 8 Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.