First snows bring down limbs, cause power outages

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Tree limbs are falling along with the first snows of the year causing power outages today.

Snow and rain began falling on Friday and continued through the night. The slush weighed down branches that have not seen that kind of stress since last winter, and many broke as a result.

According to Consumers Energy outages due to branches downed during the first snows of the season are common.

Consumers says the outages today are mostly located in Kalamazoo and Allegan Counties, but some homes in Kent County may also be without power. Most customers with weather-related outages will have their power restored by Saturday afternoon.

The recommended safe distance to stay from a downed line is 25 feet, and if you see one you should call 911 and then Consumers Energy at 1.800.477.5050 to report it.

With the slush possibly causing slick road conditions, Consumers asks drivers to slow down and drive carefully as they approach line workers and maintenance vehicles.