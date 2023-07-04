PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Portage Department of Public Safety is reminding everyone to take extra precautions this Fourth of July after crews were called to two garage fires caused by spent fireworks.

Crews were called out to a home near Constitution Boulevard and Romence Road on Monday night after a trash can holding spent fireworks caught fire and spread to the garage. Two people inside the home were taken to a nearby hospital with minor smoke inhalation. The fire caused an estimated $125,000 in damage.

Another fire was reported more than an hour later at a home on Joshua Tree Court, near South 12th Street. Investigators believe a similar incident happened there – discarded fireworks were thrown away before properly cooling. The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damage.

Portage Public Safety recommends placing spent fireworks in a bucket of water overnight and waiting to throw them away until the next day.

Fire Departments from Oshtemo, Texas and Comstock Townships provided help at both scenes.