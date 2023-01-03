Kalamazoo firefighters respond to a fire on the corner of Eleanor Street and Cooley Street on Jan. 3, 2023.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are responding to a fire in Kalamazoo.

An abandoned building at the corner of Eleanor Street and Cooley Street had smoke billowing out of it, a News 8 crew on scene saw. The smoke stopped around 7 p.m.

The building involved stands a couple blocks away from the future judicial center.

At least four fire engines and multiple squad cars are on scene.

A News 8 crew saw firefighters walking two people out of the building. An officer on scene with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said they’re being treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.