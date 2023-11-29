PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters were able to save a cat from a house fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

Just after noon, the Pavilion Township Fire Department was called to a fire at a single-story mobile home. They did not provide an exact location. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing and crews found heavy fire in the attic space and throughout the home, according to PTFD.

A cat was found inside and firefighters gave it first aid before giving it back to its owner.

The scene of a house fire in Pavilion Township on Nov. 29, 2023. (Courtesy Pavilion Township Fire Department) The scene of a house fire in Pavilion Township on Nov. 29, 2023. (Courtesy Pavilion Township Fire Department) Firefighters work to save the life of a cat who was found in a house fire on Nov. 29, 2023. (Courtesy Pavilion Township Fire Department)

Fire crews from Comstock Fire and Rescue as well as Galesburg-Charlestown Fire Department helped the Pavilion Township Fire Department. They worked for about 2.5 hours to put out the fire.