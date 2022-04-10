WAKESHEMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people received minor burns during a house fire near Vicksburg early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home in Wakeshema Township. People inside the home — which did not have working smoke detectors — tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher, the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority said in a Facebook post. It said the fire was not reported until a neighbor saw the home burning.

“SKCFA personnel were responding within 3 minutes of the initial dispatch and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire conditions,” the Facebook post said.

The eight people inside were all able to escape but two of them received minor burns, the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority said. They were brought to the hospital with burns that are not considered life-threatening.

A video still shows a house fire in Wakeshema Township in the early morning on April 10, 2022. (Courtesy South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority)

The house was a total loss, fire officials say.