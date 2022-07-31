FILE – The door of Planned Parenthood of Utah on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fire at a Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo on Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. at the Planned Parenthood located in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue near S Drake Road. First responders were able to get the fire out in under 10 minutes, KDPS said in a release.

Police say the outside of the building was damaged but the inside was not.

The fire is being investigated by the Kalamazoo Fire Marshal’s Office. A cause has not yet been determined.

KDPS said it was closed at the time and no one was inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 337.8120 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.