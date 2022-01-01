Fire forces people, dog from Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo public safety officer is being credited for spotting a fire that forced people from their home.

Around 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the officer noticed smoke coming from the eaves of a home on March Street near Washington Avenue.

Officers evacuated everyone inside, including a dog.

Crews found the fire in the attic and quickly put it out. Investigators say the damage appeared to be limited to the attic and second floor of the home.

No one was injured in the fire.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire. The fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.