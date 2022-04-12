VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A dog died and a century-old building is a total loss after a fire in Vicksburg, fire officials say.
It happened near the intersection of South Main Street and West Washington Street, the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority said in a Facebook post.
Flames were coming out of a first story home when firefighters responded, the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority chief told News 8. There were two apartments inside the building that is around a century-old.
A man and a woman were both inside and got out OK, fire officials say.
First responders tried to a resuscitate a dog that was also inside, but the dog died.
The fire chief said the building is a total loss.
Several departments responded to the structure fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known.