KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Several residents are without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment building Saturday night.

It happened at 7:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd at Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo.

When responding crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from the second floor of one of the apartments.

Firefighters conducted fire suppression quickly and were able to control the fire within 20 minutes.

Officials confirmed that everyone inside the building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. A number of residents were displaced as a result of the fire. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100