KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a broke out at a waste and recycling transfer station in Kalamazoo early Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Best Way Disposal facility on Miller Road between Emerald Drive and Glendenning Road.

Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street as authorities continue to investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

“Due to the fact that is a transfer station, it is full of garbage. So, what they have had to do is spray the flames that are building and then an apparatus on scene from Best Way Disposal have been taking the garbage and pulling it out. As they are pulling it out, they are spraying the garbage and trying to fully extinguish it,” said KDPS Fire Marshall Scott Brooks.

The building is considered a total loss, and there are no reports of injuries, according to KDPS.

It is unknown what caused the blaze.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.