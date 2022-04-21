KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Criminal charges have been filed against a man in the death of a Western Michigan University student.

“It made me cry,” Bailey Broderick’s father Craig Broderick said of learning of the charges. “It’s just some closure at that point, I think. But I got all choked up. It was just… finally, something. Something.”

Bailey Broderick, a 19-year-old Western Michigan University student, was hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver while crossing a street near campus on Nov. 3, 2021. Charges were not filed against the driver until Wednesday.

“It feels better knowing that this step has finally happened after five and a half months,” Colleen Broderick, Broderick’s mother, said. “The decisions and the lack of responsibility he had that day, the choices he made … changed our lives forever and took Bailey’s away from her.”

According to the Broderick family, the man behind the wheel was 19 at the time of the crash. The Brodericks say he was supposed to be a designated driver that night.

“I don’t know what is going to take to get through people’s heads that you can’t do it (drive drunk),” Colleen Broderick said. “You can’t risk other people’s lives. If you care at all about humanity, please don’t risk anyone’s life.”

Court documents show a total of three charges against the driver: a felony count of operating under the influence or while impaired by liquor causing death and two misdemeanors: moving violation causing death and having a BAC of .02 to .07 while under the age of 21.

The Brodericks said they are relieved justice is one step closer for their daughter and added they are grateful to the prosecutor’s office.

News 8 is not using the suspect’s name until he is arraigned in court, which is expected to happen sometime this week. The Brodericks say if he is found guilty of the felony, he could face up to 15 years in prison.