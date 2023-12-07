KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County is days away from the grand opening of its new justice center, which will house the district and circuit courtrooms, chambers and offices from two buildings under one roof.

Named after the county’s first Black judge, the Charles A. Pratt Justice Center is not just a new building with bigger courtrooms and more space. It’s also a logistical improvement for court starff, says 8th District Court Administrator Kevin Tatroe.

“At the Michigan Avenue Courthouse, for example, we would have clerks on the ground floor, then more clerks on the first floor and courtrooms on the first floor. But then, you would have to go up to the third floor to another district courtroom. Meanwhile, the second floor was circuit court,” he explained. “So, it was a little out of sync there.”

Instead, the new five-story justice center has public terminals, jury assembly and service windows on the main floor, district courtrooms and its chambers on the second and third floors, prosecutor and circuit court offices on the fourth, and circuit courtrooms and its chambers on the fifth. Tratoe added that efficiency also extends to the online filing system court staff will be using, called OnBase.

“I think they took that into account when they were designing the building here. There’s very limited storage space,” he said. “You think of old courthouses that have a lot of room for files because we do have to retain a lot of records for quite a long time. But now, in the 21st century here, we can store a lot of that through different programs.

According to Kalamazoo County Administrator & Controller Kevin Catlin, the renaming of the justice center, new signage and construction delays still kept the county within the project’s updated budget of about $94 million.

“When we developed the project budget, materials may have been less. We may have changed the design a bit,” he explained. “As you recall, the building, when we first designed it, was actually in 2018. Construction started in around 2021-ish. The pandemic hit, so then things had to change because of the supply chain. So, a myriad of issues could’ve caused the slight fluctuations in the budget.”

Until the justice center opens 8 a.m. Monday, anyone needing to pay fines, check in or take care of any other court business can still do so at the Michigan Avenue courthouse.

“We do have what we call ‘trailing courtrooms’, so the courtrooms are actually still open over there, still running trials and still running any court matters that are on the docket,” Tatroe added.

As for parking, visitors will need to find public spaces downtown through on-street or a garage.

“Our county employees will park adjacent in the surface lot right across the street,” Catlin added. “We also have a Plaza Corp. parking agreement that affords us about 200 parking spaces for county administration building employees and justice center employees.”

The city of Kalamazoo now owns the property where the circuit court was on Crosstown Parkway, next to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety headquarters. Plaza Corp. owns the historic Michigan Avenue Courthouse. Both have yet to disclose what their plans are for those buildings.

Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled Kevin Tatroe’s last name. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.