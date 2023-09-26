KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Valley Museum will offer an encore screening of the film version of a stage play that tells the story of Henrietta Lacks.

“HeLa” was written by Kalamazoo playwright Buddy Hannah and debuted at the museum last fall for live audiences. The play’s limited run coincided with the museum’s mini exhibit about Lacks, which showcased some of the memorabilia collected by Lacks’ great-nephew, Kalamazoo resident Jermaine Jackson.

Henrietta Lacks died in 1951 from cervical cancer. Before her death, without her knowledge, cells were removed from her body during a medical procedure at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland and used for experiments. These cells, now known as “HeLa” cells, were found to have the rare ability to multiple outside of the body.

“A sample of her cancer cells retrieved during a biopsy were sent to Dr. George Gey’s nearby tissue lab. For years, Dr. Gey, a prominent cancer and virus researcher, had been collecting cells from all patients — regardless of their race or socioeconomic status — who came to the Johns Hopkins Hospital with cervical cancer, but each sample died quickly in Dr. Gey’s lab,” the hospital’s website states. “What Dr. Gey would soon discover was that Mrs. Lacks’ cells were unlike any of the others he had ever seen: where other cells would die, Mrs. Lacks’ cells doubled every 20 to 24 hours.”

The “HeLa” cells were the first known to be reproduced in a lab setting and are still used in countless medical experiments, which led to the polio vaccine, treatments for AIDS and cancer, and Nobel Prizes for the scientists who used them in their discoveries. But despite her sacrifice and key role in those advances, Lacks was never acknowledged.

The Johns Hopkins Hospital is now working to rectify that, saying they applaud and regularly participate in efforts to raise awareness and share her story. A building on their campus is now named in her memory.

“HeLa” stars Zaynee Hobdy, of the Face Off Theatre Company, as Henrietta Lacks, and director Sid Ellis as Jermaine Jackson. The screening will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the museum’s Mary Jane Stryker Theater. Admission is free but seating is first come, first served.