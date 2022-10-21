KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in custody after a fight ended with a police chase and a crash on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., two males, their ages are unknown, were fighting inside a Mcdonald’s on Sprinkle Road, Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James Van Dyken said. Their relationship is unknown.

The pair left the restaurant in separate vehicles and began a chase on Gull Road, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. One of the drivers fired gunshots at the other vehicle.

No one was hurt.

The sheriff’s office started a chase and was joined by the Michigan State Police and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The chase ended in a crash near Crosstown Parkway and Burdick Street.

The driver was taken into custody.

It’s unclear what led to the fight.

The case remains under investigation.