Fee dispute keeping vice mayor off Kalamazoo mayor ballot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A dispute over unpaid fees is keeping Kalamazoo Vice Mayor Patrese Griffin off the ballot for mayor in November.

In a letter dated Friday, Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling told Griffin she wouldn’t appear on the ballot because she signed an affidavit stating she had paid all fees and fines. At the time she signed the document, her campaign finance committee owed $500 in unpaid fees.

In the letter, Borling said this meant Griffin made a false statement about her financial obligations, disqualifying her from appearing on the November ballot.

In a Facebook video posted Sunday, Griffin said she was not aware of the $500 when she signed the affidavit. Griffin said when she was notified of the $500 balance, she paid it. She noted she is not ending her campaign and actively working to resolve the issue.

Griffin was elected to the Kalamazoo City Commission in 2019 for a four-year term. As the highest vote-getter in that election, Griffin was chosen as vice mayor.

Under city charter, there is a provision that a commissioner whose term is not up at the time of a mayoral election must resign their commissioner seat before the filing deadline in order to be eligible to run for mayor.

Last month, Griffin turned her resignation to the clerk’s office so she could run for mayor. She will continue to serve as vice mayor until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 1.

At the filing deadline on July 20, Griffin and Benjamin Stanley had both turned in enough signatures to challenge incumbent Mayor David Anderson on the November ballot.

Stanley ran for city commission in 2019 and Kalamazoo County District 1 commissioner in 2020.