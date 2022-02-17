Federal charges over fake anthrax letter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged after mailing threatening notes, one to the district court in Kalamazoo claiming it was covered in anthrax.

According to an indictment filed on Feb. 15, Nathon James Zink has been federally charged for two counts of mailing threatening communications.

On Aug. 20, 2020, Zink mailed a note through the U.S. Postal Service addressed to K.B. at a known address in Paw Paw, Michigan. It contained a threat to injure the person it was addressed to, as well as another person.

Two weeks later, on Sept. 3, 2020, Zink mailed another note through USPS to the U.S. District Court at 107 Federal Building, 410 W. Michigan Ave. in Kalamazoo. The handwritten letter stated that the letter contained the “chemical agent… anthrax” and by the time the letter was read “it will be to late for you have already came into contact with the chemical powder,” according to the indictment.

The letter did not actually contain anthrax.