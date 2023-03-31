KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to a missing mother of eight of believed to have been killed.

The FBI announced the reward for information regarding Heather Kelley on its Twitter page Friday.

Kelley, 35, of Portage, has been missing since December. Her car was found burning the next day. Once the fire was out, investigators found her blood and human hair in it.

When Kelley left home, she told her kids she was going to see her boyfriend, who was serving time at a halfway house. Court records show the boyfriend’s electronic tether went dead the night Kelley was last seen. He later absconded from the halfway house.

News 8 is not naming the boyfriend because he has not yet been charged in the case.

Anyone with information about the case or where Kelley may be is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or the FBI Detroit Field Office at 313.965.2323.