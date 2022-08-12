The FBI has been called to investigate after agents found hazardous materials in a Kalamazoo home. (Aug. 12, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The FBI has been called to investigate after agents found hazardous materials in a Kalamazoo home Friday afternoon.

Agents found the materials when they were executing a search warrant on W. Walnut Street near Oak Street.

The homeowner, 39-year-old Daniel Higgs, is currently in custody in New York on charges related to the attempted enticement of a minor. The FBI said he hasn’t lived in the home for a while.

When agents found the materials, the evacuated the house. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were then called to the home.

The special agents in charge told News 8 that there’s no reason to believe there’s a danger to the community.

“I do need to emphasize right now that we’ve got no reason to believe that there’s a danger to the community. If that were the case, we would have evacuated the area. We haven’t done that,” David Porter, assistant special agent in charge for the FBI Detroit office, said. “We just want to be safe and make sure that everything is OK. We’re going to be here for a while yet… we want to make sure that we do it right and that when we leave, all is safe.”

The FBI said it is not sure what materials were found.