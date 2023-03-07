PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The FBI is aiding in the search for a Portage mother of eight who is believed to have been killed.

The FBI released a missing person poster for Heather Kelley Tuesday, asking for help finding her and saying there was evidence she was the victim of a homicide.

The missing person poster for Heather Kelley released by the FBI on March 7, 2023.

Kelley, 35, has been missing since December. Her car was found burning the next day. Once the fire was out, investigators found her blood and human hair in it.

When Kelley left home, she told her kids she was going to see her boyfriend, who was serving time at a halfway house. Court records show the boyfriend’s electronic tether went dead the night Kelley was last seen. He later absconded from the halfway house.

News 8 is not naming the boyfriend because he has not yet been charged in the case. He is in jail on a federal hold that is good until April 26.

Anyone with information about the case or where Kelley may be is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or the FBI Detroit Field Office at 313.965.2323.