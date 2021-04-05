Family worried about safety of missing Kzoo Twp. woman

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police near Kalamazoo are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing for several days, as family members are worried she may harm herself.

Anne Bushek, 40, of Kalamazoo Township is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-1 and weighing about 250 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a black scarf. She is known to visit Shakespeare’s Pub.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department said Bushek left the 200 block of Espanola Avenue near S. Riverview Drive Wednesday. Family thought she was headed to Tim Horton’s, but no one has seen her since.

Family members told police that Bushek can’t take care of herself and they’re worried she could harm herself.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.