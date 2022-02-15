Family to hit-and-run driver: ‘Do the right thing’

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — As the search continues for whoever hit and killed a Battle Creek man on I-94 more than a month ago, his family is pleading with the driver to go to police.

“I don’t know how you feel as though you’re going to live with the fact that you’ve done that. Now, come forward and do the right thing,” Charles Pinson said.

He said his brother, William Pinson was a bright light for his large family. William Pinson, 71, left behind eight children and several grandchildren.

“He was like my father; he raised me. He made me into the man I am today. Everything that I am today is because of him,” Charles Pinson said.

On the night of Jan. 11, William Pinson pulled over on I-94 near Galesburg after having mechanical trouble with his pickup truck. Investigators say he was standing next to the driver’s side when he was hit by the other vehicle and shoved him into his own pickup. He died at the scene.

The other vehicle drove off.

“I don’t know the reason for running. I don’t understand why they left the scene of the crime,” Charles Pinson said. “I just wish they come forward and so we could all put this behind us and move on with our lives.”

Michigan State Police don’t have much evidence to go to find answers. There is still no description of a possible suspect, but there is for the vehicle: an SUV, pickup or high-profile vehicle that may have black paint along the front and/or passenger side.

If you think you’ve seen that vehicle or have any information about the crash, call the MSP Paw Paw Post at 269.657.5551.