KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A family has sued Kalamazoo Public Schools, claiming the school district did not accommodate a student’s disability.

Kalamazoo parents Angela and Lee Smith filed the suit July 10 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

They say their son struggled with anxiety, depression, ADHD, suicidal ideation and conversion disorder.

According to the lawsuit, KPS acknowledged he was a qualified individual for a disability in 2018 when the district made a Section 504 plan for him. Despite that, the lawsuit claims administrators did not properly evaluate him or give him an Individualized Education Program until February 2023.

An IEP is more structured and specific than a Section 504 plan, and it’s aimed to ensure students in need get specialized instruction.

The student contracted COVID-19 in late 2021 and was out of school for nearly a month, according to the lawsuit. His parents claim the district did not accommodate for his loss of learning.

“Rather than accommodate the Student, his teachers reminded him he was no longer sick and told him to “buck up” because he did not have COVID anymore,” the lawsuit states.

The student ultimately failed nearly all of his classes, according to the lawsuit. As his emotional well-being declined, the student eventually stopped going to school.

His parents claim the district refused to provide homebound services for the student, and his father ended up taking family medical leave to care for him.

“The father’s FMLA leave cost the family approximately $20,000.00 in wages that otherwise he would have received,” the lawsuit reads.

The student was ultimately hospitalized for nearly three months last year. According to the lawsuit, the hospital bills cost his parents more than $300,000.

The family is now seeking damages for lost finances and attorney’s fees.

“The School District’s acts and omissions, including its failure to meet its statutory obligations to the Student under federal and Michigan law, have deeply and permanently scarred the Student emotionally,” the lawsuit states.

KPS would not respond to the allegations, telling News 8 that “Kalamazoo Public Schools does not comment on pending litigation.”

The district is currently facing multiple other lawsuits. Earlier this year, former KPS secretary Tabitha Coleman sued the district, claiming the school board members abused district funds and violated Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

KPS later said it hired legal counsel to investigate Coleman’s complaint and found it had “no merit” and the allegations were “unsubstantiated.”

The district is also facing a lawsuit from former assistant superintendent James English, who claims he was fired as retaliation for whistleblowing. The district fired him last December, claiming he paid more than $91,000 to an outside organization without the board approving it.

A former Kalamazoo Central student has also sued the district, claiming school administrators did nothing after she and her service dog were harassed.