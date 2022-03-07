‘We are OK’: Family under new roof after home demolished in standoff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Not much has changed at the corner of Washington Avenue and Cameron Street in the five months after a deadly standoff with Kalamazoo police forced a damaged home to be demolished.

For Andrea Young and her kids, it was an adjustment period of unprecedented proportion, moving to a new home after losing almost everything in her old one.

“It was a new start for them. It wasn’t just like ‘Oh, we’ll just move to a new house.’ They had to get everything all over again … I think my kids took it a little better than what I thought they would,” Young said.

Since then, Young said the community stepped in with various donations and resources, from people she knew and people she didn’t, to advocates with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the mayor’s office.

“From then up until now, I can say we’re back on solid ground, the way that we’re supposed to be before anything happened,” Young said.

Now, they’ll be given even more help from city leaders.

At their meeting Monday night, Kalamazoo city commissioners voted on a settlement valued at more than $140,000 split between the family and the property owner — $33,178.64 for the family, the remaining $117,000.00 to the owner. The vote on this matter was unanimously in favor, authorizing the payment.

Young says she is grateful no matter the amount but emphasizes how invaluable some of the heirlooms and possessions were to them that are no longer around.

“We can replace a residence. We can replace clothes … but there were certain things in that home that could not be replaced,” Young said. “I cannot put a price on it.”

Yet Young explains what matters most to her are her children, as this family continues to create new memories under a different roof.

“As long as they’re OK, as long as they’re good, then I’m fine,” Young said. “We are OK. We are stable. We are secure. They have no worries. As long as they have no worries, I’m the happiest person in the world.”

The settlement money will be covered by the city’s insurance fund. The city will clear the debris that is still on-site and cover the necessary costs.

News 8 also reached out to the owner of the property, who declined to comment at this time.