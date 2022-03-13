Family displaced after Augusta apartment fire

A family is without a home after a fire broke out in their Augusta apartment Saturday night. (March 12, 2022)

AUGUSTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A family is without a home after a fire broke out in their Augusta apartment Saturday night.

Just before 9 p.m., crews with the Ross-Augusta Fire Department were sent to 500 W. Augusta St. near North Lincoln Street for an apartment fire.

Responding crews report that smoke was coming from the building and residents were evacuating when they arrived.

Crews confirmed that everyone inside the building was evacuated and performed a knock down to contain the fire, the fire department said.

One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation and was released. No one else was injured.

“As we always preach, working smoke detectors save lives. The smoke detectors did their job in this incident and alerted occupants of the smoke and fire,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The family who lived in the apartment were the fire began has been displaced due to the damage. The fire department said that all other apartment residents were allowed back inside.

It is unclear what caused the fire.