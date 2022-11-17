PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — If you heard a tornado siren in Portage on Thursday, authorities say not to worry: There is no tornado.

The sirens went off due to “a problem with the system,” the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority said in a tweet around 3:50 p.m. It said crews are working to fix the problem.

“Don’t worry, Portage. You might be hearing tornado sirens but it’s a false alarm … unless they are sensing a snownado???” the Portage Department of Public Safety said in a tweet. “The Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority tells us there is a problem with the emergency siren system. There is no tornado.”

The false alarm sirens went off as Kalamazoo County and much of West Michigan is under a winter storm warning. Six inches to a foot of snow is expected by Saturday morning, according to Storm Team 8.