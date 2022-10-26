LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Fabius Township supervisor has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, of Three Rivers, was charged in 8th District Court in Kalamazoo with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He faces up to life in prison.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office alleges the assault happened in August 2010 after a golf outing at the Sauganash Golf Course in Kalamazoo County. It is alleged he “assaulted the victim while she was physically helpless due to extreme intoxication and unable to give consent, resulting in physical injury,” the attorney general’s office said in a release.

The charges are a part of the state’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which was established in 2016 to investigate untested sexual assault evidence kits.