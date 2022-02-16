Explore Kzoo’s parks with a family scavenger hunt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Wednesday, Kalamazoo residents can go on a scavenger hunt through the city’s parks and get a chance to win prizes.

The Winter Family Scavenger Hunt will run from Wednesday, Feb. 16 to Wednesday, March 2. A guide to the scavenger hunt can be found at kzooparks.org starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

To participate, find and take a picture of at least seven items. City workers have hidden 30 items in 15 Kalamazoo parks, the city says. Upload the photos online by 5 p.m. on March 2 for a chance to win a prize.

The city will randomly select five winners to get either a Kik Pool family season pass or a week of summer camp for one kid, and 50 winners will received a T-shirt for every family member that participated.

Anthony Ashton, the recreation manager for the city of Kalamazoo, suggested figuring out which parks you’ll be going to ahead of time.

“If you’ve got kids involved we know it can be a challenge and every minute counts, you’ve got them in the car going from park to park,” Ashton said. “A well-thought-out plan is key.”