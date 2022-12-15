KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Western Michigan University football player La’Darius Jefferson has been charged with assault.

Court records show Jefferson, a 23-year-old from Muskegon, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault or assault and battery for an incident that happened on Oct. 15. According to court documents, Jefferson and a woman assaulted three people walking down Lafayette Avenue near the WMU campus.

Jefferson and the woman were driving in a car. The three victims didn’t move out of the roadway to let them pass, so Jefferson got out of the car and attacked one of the victims by hitting him with a “closed fist” multiple times, court documents allege. It says he ran after the man as he tried to get away, then knocked him to the ground.

Jefferson struck the victim several more times, then “kicked and stomped on his face while (victim) was laying defenseless on the ground,” records say. Jefferson then allegedly shoved a woman who was trying to intervene.

The victims say the attack was unprovoked. Two of the victims suffered concussions.

Jefferson played in the game on Oct. 15 against Ohio but did not play against Miami on Oct. 22. At an Oct. 31 news conference, former head coach Tim Lester said Jefferson had been suspended indefinitely for an “off the field incident.”

Jefferson didn’t play another game for WMU in 2022. On Dec. 4, he declared himself eligible for the NFL Draft on an Instagram post.

The charges were authorized on Dec. 9. A warrant was issued on Wednesday.