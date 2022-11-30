KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The former Fabius Township supervisor has been ordered to stand trial for a 2010 sexual assault.

A Kalamazoo County judge decided there is enough evidence to send Kenneth Linn’s case to trial, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the assault happened in August 2010 when Linn brought a woman, then 22, back to her Portage home following a golf outing. They say the woman was extremely intoxicated and not capable of consent. A rape kit was collected, but it took years for samples to be tested. At one point, the woman told police she did not want to go forward with charges. Then the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which was formed to test old rape kits and pursue the cases, took up the case. Linn, now 57, was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in October of this year.

The woman named as the victim in the case testified at Linn’s preliminary hearing this week. The judge also heard from a witness who was with her before the assault. The judge ultimately decided Linn should have known that the victim could not consent and that the victim sustained physical injury and mental anguish as a result of the assault, the Wednesday release said, and sent the case on to circuit court for trial.

Linn was still the supervisor for Fabius Township — west of Three Rivers — when he was charged. The Three Rivers Commercial-News reports he resigned in early November.