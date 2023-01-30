KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Kalamazoo pastor who authorities say paid teens for sex was sentenced Monday morning.

Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland, the former pastor at the Second Baptist Church, was sentenced to one year in Kalamazoo County Jail for one count of knowingly offering to sell transportation services for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

During his sentencing hearing, Strickland shared how he is planning on using his time in jail.

“I’m going to take the time that I’m away to write. I’m going to take the time that I’m away to prepare myself to represent this issue. I’m not done with Kalamazoo and I certainly don’t fear them,” he said.

He was taken to the county jail following the sentencing hearing.

Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland in a Kalamazoo courtroom on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland in a Kalamazoo courtroom on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

In December, his sentencing was postponed to Jan. 30 after his defense team said his house burned down on Thanksgiving. His family had been living in Mississippi, where Strickland is originally from. His sentencing was initially set for Oct. 31.

In 2020, Strickland was charged with 11 felony counts after a Michigan State Police investigation alleged he and his wife used their positions within their church and Kalamazoo Public Schools to coerce four teen boys into sex between 2015 and 2018.

In August 2022, Strickland entered into a plea deal, pleading guilty to a count of knowingly offering to sell transportation services for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

Strickland’s wife was also charged in connection to the allegations, but the case against her was later dismissed.