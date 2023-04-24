KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Registration is now open for an event for young people in Kalamazoo.

Robyn Hill, executive director of Great Lakes Peacejam, said the upcoming Celebrating Youth in Action event is an opportunity to celebrate youth changemakers in the community. This is the first year for the free, all-ages event.

There will be a tabled expo featuring several local nonprofits and organizations. There will be other activities such as music and songwriting with the Kalamazoo Academy of Rock and exploration of hip hop culture.

Celebrating Youth in Action is happening May 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership at Kalamazoo College at 205 Monroe St. in Kalamazoo.

For more information about how to register, visit the Great Lakes Peacejam website.