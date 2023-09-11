KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo and the veterans services office are teaming up for an event to provide much-needed resources for veterans.

The Veteran’s Stand Down event is set for this Friday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s stand down will be held in both the Salvation Army Parking lot and within the community center at 1700 Burdick Street.

A variety of resources will be available including clothing, free flu and COVID-19 vaccines, dental and nursing services and other information.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and no registration is necessary. Veterans must present a government-issued ID. For more information, call the veteran services office at 269.373.5361.