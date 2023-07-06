PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — You could get free meals at the Chick-fil-A in Portage if you go there to donate blood Thursday.

It’s always challenging for blood centers to get the supply they need in the summer. That then makes it especially difficult for those infants, children and adults who need blood quickly.

But, two employees helped inspire the drive happening at the restaurant on South Westnedge.

“We’re trying to bring in as many people as possible,” said managing partner Marcia Rashid. “It’s the first blood drive we’ve done here. This will kick off our health care initiative.”

According to the restaurant’s general manager, two staff members are battling cancer. One of them needs a blood transfusion as part of their treatment.

Though their experiences led to planning a blood drive, the restaurant wants this to also benefit members of the community.

Blood donated will support those in the Portage, Kalamazoo and greater Grand Rapids area.

“We’d love to be able to see you be part of this blood drive for us. We heartily believe in this that we can really support our community,” said general manager Scott Leep.

The drive will last from Noon to 6:45 p.m. at the Westnedge location. Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will park its mobile unit in the parking lot.

It’s too late to register for a time as slots have already been filled though people can still walk up to give blood.

Anyone 17 or older and in good health condition is encouraged to give. If you’re 16, you need consent from a parent.

If you give, you’ll get digital cards for five free meals, representing the number of lives you’ll save with your blood donation.