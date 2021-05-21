Electric outages scheduled around Columbia Ave in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be scheduled electric outages around Columbia Avenue E. in Battle Creek early Saturday morning.

From 2:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the power will be shut off in the area of Riverside Drive and Columbia Avenue E, the city said in a release.

Those along Columbia Avenue E. between Riverside Drive and M-66, including Keystone Drive and Clubhouse Drive, will not have power during that time.

The traffic light at Riverside Drive and Columbia Avenue E. will also be out during that time, and should be treated as a 4-way stop.

Consumers Energy will be installing new transformers and underground cable.